K24 journalist left injured as looting intensifies amidst anti-government protests

K24 political affairs reporter and anchor, Joel Chacha, is currently nursing an injury sustained while covering the intensifying anti-government protests in Nairobi.
Videos circulating on social media captured the moment Chacha was assisted to seek medical attention, visibly in intense pain.
Escalating protests turn violent
The protests, which took place on Monday, have been marked by widespread looting and vandalism.
In Kitengela, the popular entertainment joint Quiver fell victim to looters who ransacked the establishment, making away with property of unknown value.
In Mombasa, the protestors, predominantly young people, took to the streets to a air their displeasure on the current state of the nation.
Meanwhile, in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD), a section of stalls was demolished and property was stolen, though some items were later recovered.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has however vowed to bring vandalism and looting suspects to book.
Human rights concerns
As of Monday, July 2, the Kenya National Commission for Human Rights reported that the death toll from the protests had reached 39, with scores more injured.
The number is expected to have risen as the protests continue, with more demonstrators, law enforcement officers, and journalists getting caught in the chaos.
Public outcry and calls for peace
Many Kenyans have expressed their concerns over the protests, which they believe have been hijacked by criminals.
Kenyans online say what started as a noble cause has turned into a nightmare. The sentiment is being echoed by several leaders who are now calling for an end to the demonstrations.