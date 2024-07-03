'It’s not easy; we’re suffering’ – Bolt driver laments female riders' sex requests

The handsome-looking driver explained that female clients often decide to pursue him sexually once they see his photo displayed in the app when ordering a ride. He recounted an incident at Taifa Junction in Accra, where he picked up a lady who was only travelling a short distance to the town’s market. Upon enquiry, the lady confessed that her primary motive was to meet him in person because she was attracted to him. She then proposed having sex with him at a nearby guesthouse.

Pulse Ghana

Despite the awkward situation, the driver confirmed that he received his fare from the woman. "Oh yes, I took my money intact," he said. However, in the video of the radio interview circulating online, he did not disclose whether he accepted the woman’s sexual request.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver revealed that such requests are not isolated incidents. He and his colleagues frequently receive propositions from female clients, making their job even more challenging.