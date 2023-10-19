ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack

News Agency Of Nigeria

The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.

Israel soldiers inspect burnt cars at the site of the Hamas terrorist attacks on the Nova music festival in southern Israel.Amir Cohen/Reuters
Israel soldiers inspect burnt cars at the site of the Hamas terrorist attacks on the Nova music festival in southern Israel.Amir Cohen/Reuters

Recommended articles

“I am responsible for the defence apparatus. I was responsible for it in the last two weeks, including the difficult incidents,” Yoav Gallant said at a military compound near the Gaza border, according to Israeli media reports.

He said he was now also responsible for leading the military “to victory in battle.”

“We will be precise and deadly, and we will continue until we complete the mission,” Gallant said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.

It was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.

Since then, Israel’s military has attacked targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip, with officials there saying at least 3,785 have been killed.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Supreme Court fixes Monday to hear Atiku's appeal against Tinubu

Supreme Court fixes Monday to hear Atiku's appeal against Tinubu

NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs for new projects

NASENI, Chinese firms sign $2bn MoUs for new projects

Reps seek appointment of 9 new Justices to the Supreme Court

Reps seek appointment of 9 new Justices to the Supreme Court

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim as new CEO for agric development fund

Tinubu appoints Ibrahim as new CEO for agric development fund

Wike doesn't plan to demolish Abuja National Mosque - FCDA refutes report

Wike doesn't plan to demolish Abuja National Mosque - FCDA refutes report

Nigerian Army to strengthen ties with Turkey in fight against terrorism

Nigerian Army to strengthen ties with Turkey in fight against terrorism

Tinubu withdraws appointment of 24-year-old FERMA Chairman

Tinubu withdraws appointment of 24-year-old FERMA Chairman

Wike rejects Nigeria Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

Wike rejects Nigeria Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

Chaos in Ilorin as correctional service bus carrying inmates crushes 6 people

Chaos in Ilorin as correctional service bus carrying inmates crushes 6 people

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fires break out at the Nahal Oz military site after Hamas entered it.Getty Images

Israel kills Hamas commander who led devastating onslaught against it

Chadian minister, general secretary resign after leaked sex tapes

Chadian minister, general secretary resign after leaked sex tapes

Hezbollah has struck three Israeli positions on the Lebanon border, calling the attack a show of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.Amir Cohen/Reuters

We don't want war with Hezbollah in Lebanon, Israel preaches caution

The white-house (Credit: MagicBricks)

Israel requests $10bn in emergency assistance from US - New York Times