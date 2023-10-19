Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack

“I am responsible for the defence apparatus. I was responsible for it in the last two weeks, including the difficult incidents,” Yoav Gallant said at a military compound near the Gaza border, according to Israeli media reports.

He said he was now also responsible for leading the military “to victory in battle.”

“We will be precise and deadly, and we will continue until we complete the mission,” Gallant said.

The heads of military intelligence and domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, Aharon Chaliva and Ronen Bar, have also admitted personal responsibility.

It was the worst single bloodbath in Israeli history.