Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Ireland votes on historic blasphemy ban

Ireland votes on historic blasphemy ban

Irish voters were deciding Friday whether to repeal a ban on blasphemy -- the latest potential reform distancing the once-devout nation from its Catholic past.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Irish President Michael Higgins was expected to secure a new seven-year term in the largely ceremonial post play

Irish President Michael Higgins was expected to secure a new seven-year term in the largely ceremonial post

(AFP/File)

Irish voters were deciding Friday whether to repeal a ban on blasphemy -- the latest potential reform distancing the once-devout nation from its Catholic past.

The referendum was being held alongside a presidential election in which incumbent Michael Higgins was expected to secure a new seven-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

Irish law defines blasphemy as a "matter that is grossly abusive or insulting in relation to matters held sacred by any religion, thereby causing outrage among a substantial number of the adherents of that religion".

It is punishable by a €25,000 ($28,400) fine, although the last attempted prosecution is believed to have involved a priest who accidentally burnt a bible in 1855 -- before blasphemy was enshrined in the 1937 constitution -- rendering the present-day law largely obsolete.

The law was heavily criticised three years ago when police were forced to investigate British TV personality Stephen Fry for calling God "stupid" during an interview.

Many high profile Irish figures have signalled their backing for the referendum for some years.

But voters who spoke to AFP in Dublin seemed in the majority perplexed by the decision to take the poll.

Even local priest Father Walter Macken, who said he considered the blasphemy provision "one of the small guarantees of religious coherence" in Ireland, failed to evoke fire and brimstone over the vote.

"It doesn't mean that much to me," the 80-year-old admitted after casting his ballot in central Dublin. "It's not that relevant to the everyday struggles -- even the ones that I'm involved in."

"I've never, ever heard a blasphemy in my entire life."

This latest vote follows a May referendum when citizens overturned a constitutional abortion ban by a landslide 66 percent.

Many saw that vote as a bellwether issue, demonstrating the Catholic Church's diminishing influence in the once highly religious nation.

"I think it's definitely becoming a more secular country," said David Tomkin, 70, as he prepared to cast his vote.

"But I also think that this blasphemy law is too complicated for most people to understand."

On Friday polls opened at 7am (0600 GMT) and will close at 10pm (2100 GMT), with votes due to be counted on Saturday.

Ireland's electorate currently stands at around 3.2 million, according to May figures from the housing ministry.

In the presidential vote, Higgins, a 77-year-old former parliamentary politician, academic and poet known affectionately to many as "Michael D.", is facing five challengers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
2 Liberia's Weah announces free tuition for undergraduatesbullet
3 Frenchman jailed for feeding his two kids on Coca-Colabullet

Related Articles

Football Bolt has 'touch like a trampoline' - A-League striker
APO Celebrating the Contribution of Irish Missionaries in South Africa
Lifestyle 23 memorable outfits Meghan Markle has worn as a duchess that show why she's a global fashion icon
APO UN torture prevention body to visit Liberia
Politics The Scottish Government says no deal Brexit is now the 'most likely' outcome
Politics Theresa May's Brexit plan was branded 'Dante's first circle of hell' in a heated Cabinet row
Romania urged to heed rule of law before assuming EU presidency
Politics Why Tory Remainers hope Brexiteers will destroy Theresa May's Brexit deal
Lifestyle 12 cruises you'll love even if you hate the beach

World

Democratic Senator Cory Booker is seen as a potential candidate for the 2020 presidential election
Democratic lawmaker Cory Booker target of 11th suspect package: FBI
The conviction of senior interior ministry officials is a rare event, say rights campaigners
Russia upholds torture convictions against senior officers
Actor Robert De Niro, one of the intended targets of a bomb plot and an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, has urged Americans to get out and vote
Trump critic De Niro urges Americans to vote after bomb plot
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made an unannounced visit to Oman, an Arab state with which Israel has no diplomatic ties, and met with Sultan Qaboos
Israel PM makes secret Oman visit
X
Advertisement