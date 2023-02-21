ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll restructure Kwara – NNPP guber candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, Kwara Governorship Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has promised to restructure the state, if elected.

AbdulRaheem, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, made the promise on Tuesday during his campaign tour in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that his plan for the state was to reposition it to the envy of other states, as well as alleviate the suffering of the people.

AbdulRaheem also said: ”I want to do a good job in the state so that even my enemies will pray for me.

“I want to do good as a governor to the extent that even my enemies will be praying for me.

“I have done it before in the university of Ilorin and I plan to do more for the state in general.”

The gubernatorial candidate, who was also the former Chairman of the Federal Character Commission paid a courtesy visit to the Etsu Tsaragi, Alhaji Mohammed Kawu and sought his support and prayers.

At the palace, he told the traditional ruler that he was aware of the suffering of the poor and wanted to be their defender.

“My plans for the state is to encourage farmers in agriculture and let our produce be beneficial to us both within the state, country and foreign countries as well.

“My team and I joined NNPP because the party remains unstained and we shall continue to bring positive change to the country and the world at large,” AbdulRaheem said.

In his remarks, the Etsu Tsaragi said he knew the gubernatorial candidate since his school days at Bayero University Kano, when he helped him secure admission and prayed for his success in the forthcoming election.

“I wish you success, but when you succeed, remember that Lafiagi also has some problems that need urgent attention,” Kawu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gubernatorial candidate and his team also visited other areas in Lafiagi and solicited for their votes in order to rebuild Kwara.

