How astrologer predicted Kamala Harris would run for US President in 2024

Gideon Nicholas Day

A resurfaced tweet, allegedly posted on 11 August 2020 by Amy Tripp, a professional astrologer and licensed therapist known as @starheal on X, has gained significant attention.

Tripp predicted Kamala Harris’ presidential run, stating, "Kamala Harris will be 60 in 4 years. I see her running for President in 2024 since this coincides with her Saturn return."

Earlier this month, Tripp also wrote that if Biden were to step down, it would likely happen at the Capricorn Full Moon at 29 degrees Capricorn, explaining that Capricorn rules government and old age, and 29 signifies an ending. When asked for a specific date, she said 21 July.

This prediction aligns with recent events, such as President Joe Biden's announcement on Sunday, 21 July, that he will not seek the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election. Instead, he plans to focus on his presidential duties for the remainder of his term.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden shared on his social media platforms. He praised Vice President Kamala Harris, stating, "My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made."

In his post, Biden expressed his full support for Harris as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming election.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Reacting to people retweeting her old post, Tripp (@starheal) commented, "Instead of astrology Twitter trashing me right now, they should be happy for me because it’s a win for them also smh …," implying people are criticising her.

The supposed prediction has garnered numerous reactions on social media.

Twitter user @KojoWud_ remarked, "I say these people err when you watch series about dema government you go bab plenty things."

Kelvin Ashong (@Mawunya_) added, "The spiritual controls the physical. Become a spiritual conscious being and you’ll conquer the world."

Another user, @Bidal4Life, commented, "Once again, ‘The Spiritual controls the physical.’ You can choose to believe in it or not. Good night."

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump, in a phone conversation with CBS News on Sunday night, stated that although he won't be facing President Biden on the ballot in November, he doesn't believe the race will change if Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Mr. Biden has endorsed for the nomination, becomes his opponent.

"I think she is no better than him," Trump remarked. "She could be far less competent, which is hard to believe."

Trump maintained that Harris remains closely linked to the Biden administration's policies, which he claims are unpopular with the American public.

Gideon Nicholas Day

