High cost, low access: Africa is set to face a tech inflation

According to GSMA's "The Mobile Economy Sub-Saharan Africa (2023)" research, manufacturers in SSA face difficulties in producing cheap devices due to high production costs, particularly in the 5G and 4G sectors. This results in a limitation of market share.

According to the survey, 60% of Africans lack mobile internet access despite coverage, and smartphone cost is still a major barrier to mobile internet adoption in the area.

Possible solutions

The research emphasized cooperative efforts between operators and manufacturers to solve these issues, which has resulted in a recent drop in the average selling price of smartphones.

The proliferation of smartphones under $100, especially from Chinese companies such as Tecno, Itel, and Infinix, has been essential in democratizing smartphone access.

Moreover, operators are working more and more in tandem with manufacturers to control expenses and provide consumers with financing options, which is supporting continuous initiatives to improve the region's digital penetration.

