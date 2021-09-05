RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Guinea President Conde reportedly arrested by coup plotters

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Some soldiers have been killed as heavy gunfire rings round Conakry.

Soldiers capture Guinea President Conde (Twitter: @JournalGeopol)
Soldiers capture Guinea President Conde (Twitter: @JournalGeopol)

There are reports that Guinea's President Alpha Condé has been held hostage by soldiers, amid insinuations of a coup in the West African country.

Recommended articles

Guinea's Defence Minister has however said the coup has been thwarted.

Reuters reports that heavy gunfire broke out near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital city of Conakry on Sunday morning.

Several sources also say an elite national army unit led by a former French legionnaire, Mamady Doumbouya, was behind the unrest.

At the moment, soldiers are patrolling the deserted streets of the city centre.

In a video shared on social media, soldiers from a unit of elite special forces ask President Condé to confirm he is unharmed but he refuses to respond.

His captors say all land and air borders have been closed and the government dissolved.

83-year-old Conde won a controversial third term in October, after tampering with the constitution.

He has had to contend with violent protests from the opposition.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guinea President Conde reportedly arrested by coup plotters

Primaries: PDP factional group in Ekiti elects Ajijola as consensus aspirant

FG approves repair of damaged Lokoja-Kabba road

INEC redeploys 5 RECs, 4 directors

Gov Oyetola says he has nothing personal against Aregbesola

'Bandits must be defeated', Northern Governors Wives advocate for safe schools

APC will govern Oyo in 2023 – Party spokesperson

Kaduna LG Poll: PDP defeats APC in El-Rufai's polling unit

Over 240 base stations shut in Zamfara as telecom operators obey FG’s order