Government to ban the corrupt from public service

Moses King and Pulse Contributor

The government plans to amend the Anti-Corruption Bill to allow for the blocking of corruption convicts from holding public offices.

Kiwanuka Kiryowa, Attorney General
Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka noted that blocking the corrupt from public service will deter government officials from the vice.

The position was recommended by the government at the week-long Cabinet Introspection Retreat in Kyankwanzi that closed yesterday.

“The Anti-Corruption Act should be amended as well as other relevant laws to deter persons convicted of corruption tendencies from being appointed or reappointed in public service,” he said.

While opening the retreat, Museveni stated that the Inspectorate of Government estimates Uganda loses up to Shs9.7 trillion per year to corruption.

“Honourable members of the retreat, it is now clear that corruption is a big problem in Uganda. IGG estimates that the country loses Shs. 9.7 trillion per year on account of corruption. This is not acceptable,” he said before adding.

“Therefore, corruption should be crushed and will be crushed.”

The president recently announced a new State House unit to oversee Uganda Revenue Authority operations in a bid to close revenue collection leakages.

Museveni further appealed to the judiciary to scrap bail for corruption suspects.

“The only support we need from the judiciary is no bail for those accused of murder, treason, terrorism, rape, defilement, corruption (embezzlement), and village thefts if the prosecution is ready for trial,” he said.

“Let the case be tried or use alternative justice but no bail and no impunity for the above cases.”

Moses King Moses King Moses is a creative writer

