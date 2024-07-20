RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ghana's paralympic team disappears in Oslo; Norwegian embassy seeks help

Ghana’s Paralympic team has reportedly fled to other Schengen countries after arriving in Norway for preparations ahead of the games. The 11-member squad failed to attend a scheduled competition in late April, which led to significant concerns about their whereabouts.

Following these events, the Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued alerts to other Schengen nations and diplomatic missions in Accra, urging them to assist in locating and apprehending the team members, reports say. The embassy has reportedly expressed concerns about the potential impact on diplomatic relations and is working closely with international counterparts to address the situation.

File photo: Samson Deen and Ghana Paralympic team
File photo: Samson Deen and Ghana Paralympic team Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Zinabu Issah, a para-athlete representing Ghana, showcased her remarkable talent at the 2024 Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco by securing a gold medal in the F57 women's discus throw event. Issah delivered an impressive throw of 26.66 metres, surpassing the qualification mark of 19 metres for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Her outstanding performance not only earned her a gold medal but also positioned her as a frontrunner to represent Ghana at the prestigious Paralympic Games. With this achievement, Issah is poised to become the 15th Ghanaian athlete to compete in the World Paralympics event, highlighting her dedication and prowess in the field of para-athletics.

The success of Zinabu Issah adds to Ghana's growing presence in international para-sports, further underscoring the country's commitment to supporting and empowering athletes with disabilities. In addition to Issah's triumph, three more Ghanaian athletes are set to compete in the Grand Prix, each with aspirations of securing their spots in the Paralympics and contributing to Ghana's representation on the global stage.

