Ghana's paralympic team disappears in Oslo; Norwegian embassy seeks help

Following these events, the Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued alerts to other Schengen nations and diplomatic missions in Accra, urging them to assist in locating and apprehending the team members, reports say. The embassy has reportedly expressed concerns about the potential impact on diplomatic relations and is working closely with international counterparts to address the situation.

Meanwhile, Zinabu Issah, a para-athlete representing Ghana, showcased her remarkable talent at the 2024 Grand Prix Marrakech in Morocco by securing a gold medal in the F57 women's discus throw event. Issah delivered an impressive throw of 26.66 metres, surpassing the qualification mark of 19 metres for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

Her outstanding performance not only earned her a gold medal but also positioned her as a frontrunner to represent Ghana at the prestigious Paralympic Games. With this achievement, Issah is poised to become the 15th Ghanaian athlete to compete in the World Paralympics event, highlighting her dedication and prowess in the field of para-athletics.