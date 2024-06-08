Ghana’s Gold production soars to 4M ounces in 2023

Small-scale gold production surged by 70.6 percent, rising from 0.66 million ounces in 2022 to 1.1 million ounces in 2023. In contrast, the large-scale sub-sector saw a decline, with output decreasing by 4.9 percent from 3.1 million ounces in 2022 to 2.9 million ounces in 2023.

Looking ahead, gold production in Ghana is forecast to reach between 4.3 and 4.5 million ounces in 2024. This expected increase is driven by new projects such as Newmont’s Ahafo North and Cardinal Resource’s Namdini Gold Mine, which are anticipated to contribute significantly to the country's gold output.

In addition to gold, other minerals are also expected to see increased production. Manganese production is projected to rise to 5 million tonnes, bauxite output is expected to reach between 1.2 million and 1.5 million tonnes, and diamond exports are forecasted to be between 220,000 and 250,000 carats.

ADVERTISEMENT