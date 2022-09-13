French mayor allegedly blackmailed rival with sex video

The judiciary has opened investigations for violation of privacy, serious extortion and misuse of public funds.

The investigation is about a video secretly recorded in 2014 that allegedly shows the former first alderman in a Paris hotel room with another man.

The alderman, whom the mayor allegedly wanted to end politically, is said to have been deliberately set up as a trap.

The investigative news portal Mediapart made the affair public.

However, the mayor initially denied all accusations through his lawyers.

The conservative party, The Republicans, of which the mayor of Saint-Étienne was vice-chairman until the end of last year, announced an expulsion procedure.

“The Republicans can only condemn the scurrilous methods used by the mayor of Saint-Étienne towards a political rival,“ it said in a statement.