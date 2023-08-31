ADVERTISEMENT
Gabon coup sparks fears as Rwanda retires 12 generals, Cameroon rejigs army

Nurudeen Shotayo

Cameroon and Rwanda have runged the changes in their military set-up after the latest coup in Africa.

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda (L) and Paul Biya of Cameroon (R).
This is as The Rwandan Defence Force (RDF) announced that 12 generals and several other military officers have been retired.

A statement by the RDF on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, said President Kagame has retired 83 military personnel, including 12 generals.

They include: General James Kabarebe, General Fred Ibingira, Lt. Gen Charles Kayonga, Lt Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi, Maj Gen Martin Nzaramba, Major General Eric Murokore, Major General Augustin Turagara, Major General Charles Karamba, Major General Albert Murasira, Brigadier General Chris Murari, Brigadier General Didace Ndahiro, Brigadier General Emmanuel Ndahiro.

Kagame also approved the promotion and appointment of some officers to replace the retired ones. The moves take immediate effect, RDF added.

The Rwandan President is one of the longest-serving leaders in Africa, having assumed power since 2000. An amendment to the country's constitution in 2015 cleared the path for Kagame to stay in power until 2034.

In the same vein, Biya, who has served as Cameroon’s president for 40 years, has rejigged his country’s defence portfolios.

The posts affected by the changes include the delegate to the presidency in charge of defence, air force staff, navy, and the police, as announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The 90-year-old Biya is Africa's oldest president who came into power via a coup d'etat in 19982. His reign has been marred with allegations of oppression and human rights abuses.

These moves come hours after military officers announced a takeover of power from President Ali Bongo of Gabon, a development that prompted condemnations from world leaders and jubilation from residents of the oil-rich Central African nation.

The coup in Gabon is the second in Africa in one month and the eighth in Central and West Africa combined since 2020.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

