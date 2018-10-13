Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Family of Pakistani Christian on death row pray for freedom

Family of Pakistani Christian on death row pray for freedom

The family of Asia Bibi, a Christian mother who faces becoming the first person to be executed for blasphemy in Pakistan, said they hoped the Supreme Court would free her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The family of Asia Bibi, who faces execution in Pakistan for blasphemy, are hoping the Supreme Court will free her play

The family of Asia Bibi, who faces execution in Pakistan for blasphemy, are hoping the Supreme Court will free her

(AFP)

The family of Asia Bibi, a Christian mother who faces becoming the first person to be executed for blasphemy in Pakistan, said they hoped the Supreme Court would free her.

But in any case they feared for their future living in Pakistan under the blasphemy laws, they told AFP.

Bibi, who has been on death row since 2010, is at the centre of the high-profile case that has divided Pakistan and drawn prayers from the Vatican.

On Monday the Supreme Court heard her last appeal and said it had reached a judgement, which it has yet to reveal.

"We are hopeful that whatever the court proceedings are it will come out as positive for us," her husband Ashiq Mesih told AFP.

Her daughter Eisham Ashiq added: "I will be very happy the day my mother will be released. I will hug her and will cry meeting her and will thank God that he has got her released."

Bibi's family are in London on a visit organised by Aid to the Church in Need, a charity which helps repressed and persecuted Christians.

Bibi, a labourer, was accused of blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed in 2009 by Muslim women she was working with in a field.

The charge is punishable by death under legislation that rights groups say is routinely abused to settle personal vendettas.

Her family said that if Bibi is released, it would be difficult to stay in her homeland.

"Pakistan is ours: we were born there, raised there," Mesih said.

"The only tension we have is the blasphemy law. It is imposed on Christians. When it is imposed on us our (Muslim) brothers should think that the Christians never say anything bad about the Koran.

"Asia Bibi, after her release, can't stay there in the presence of this law.

"Living in Pakistan for us is very difficult. We don't go out of our home and if we go, we come out very carefully."

Life in Pakistan "for us is very difficult".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
3 Trump US President says Fed 'out of control' but won't fire Powellbullet

Related Articles

In Pakistan Judge removed over rare public criticism of ISI
Christine Lagarde IMF chief defends rate hikes after Trump slams 'crazy' Fed
Mithi Pakistan's city, an oasis of Muslim-Hindu tolerance
In Pakistan Christian mother in final court appeal against blasphemy execution
In Pakistan UN court to mull case of Indian 'spy' facing death
Tech Elon Musk follows 69 accounts on Twitter — here they are
United Nations India, Pakistan at UN trade blame over failed bid for talks
Imran Khan Pakistan's PM bid to crowdfund $14bn for Pakistan dams
Finance England's Wembley stadium is close to being sold to a US billionaire for £600 million

World

Outgoing Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has filed a petition by Yameen to annul the result of an election in September which he lost
US warns Maldives leader against underming vote result
Anwar Ibrahim is expected to easily take the seat in Port Dickson
Malaysia's Anwar returns to frontline politics in big poll win
Trump, who early in his tenure had described Chinese President Xi Jinping as a friend, was generally presumed to be most interested in trade as he has repeatedly vowed to ramp up US factory production by fighting back the flow of cheaper imports
In full offensive on China, Trump gambles on end-game
Jillian Cassidy set up Umamanita, Spain's first association to help grieving parents, after the death of her first daughter Uma in 2007
My child exists: Breaking the silence over infant loss
X
Advertisement