Former Twitter CEO launches new social media platform, announces job openings

This comes barely a week after the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter was completed by a United States business tycoon and owner of Tesla vehicles, Elon Musk.

Pulse reports that Musk has introduced some radical changes to Twitter since he came on board including the infamous $8 per month charges for verification badge and the sacking of the former CTO, Parag Agrawal.

A recent email sent to all the employees of the company also revealed that Twitter was planning a massive downsizing across all the spectrum of its operations.

Meanwhile, while announcing its arrival into the social media sphere, Bluesky said a number of job opportunities are available for mobile application developer, react native expert, animation creator, and UI site manager.

Though still in its pilot stage, the new app already has over 30,000 people signed up for its beta testing within two days of the announcement.

Business Insider reported that Bluesky’s website stated that the new platform gives creators independence from platforms and developers and the freedom to design, allowing users to choose their experience.

Recall that Dorsey alongside Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams co-founded Twitter in 2006 and briefly served as its CEO, and returned as CEO from 2015 to 2021 when he resigned.