ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

News Agency Of Nigeria

Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer with the equivalent of more than $300 billion of debt.

An Evergrande real estate community in China's Jiangsu province [Costfoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
An Evergrande real estate community in China's Jiangsu province [Costfoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Judge Linda Chan handed down the judgment on Monday in Hong Kong, according to media reports. She said the creditors from abroad had taken the company to court because of its missing several payments.

The real estate giant had previously tried to avert liquidation with a reorganisation plan. Chan said the hearing had lasted a year and a half, and the company was still unable to put forward a concrete proposal for restructuring, the South China Morning Post newspaper reports.

"I think it is the time for the court to say enough is enough," she said, according to the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group, which is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, is the world's most indebted property developer with the equivalent of more than $300 billion of debt. The liquidation is likely to further diminish confidence in the ailing property market of the world's second-largest economy and cause turbulence on the stock market.

Chan added that the government recently tried to stabilise again. On Monday, the shares of Evergrande Group subsidiaries were suspended from trading.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

1,500 redeployed CBN staff expected to resume at Lagos office on Friday

1,500 redeployed CBN staff expected to resume at Lagos office on Friday

Wike vows to complete inner southern expressway project by December

Wike vows to complete inner southern expressway project by December

NDLEA arrests 198 suspects, dismantles 21 illicit drug joints in Kano

NDLEA arrests 198 suspects, dismantles 21 illicit drug joints in Kano

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries with the strongest military power in 2024

10 African countries with the strongest military power in 2024

Ghana sentences six to death for coup attempt

Ghana sentences six to death for coup attempt

A growing number of countries are taking a stand and banning styrofoam altogether. [TheCable]

10 countries that have said bye-bye to styrofoam

Canada authorities have reduced admission slots for foreign students. [Silvercloud travels]

Pressure on housing prompts Canada to reduce admission slots for foreign students