Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

EU top court orders Poland to suspend Supreme Court retirements

EU top court orders Poland to suspend Supreme Court retirements

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, last month took Poland's rightwing government to the European Court of Justice for lowering the age at which Supreme Court judges must retire from 70 to 65.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The controversial judicial reforms sparked mass protests across Warsaw in July 2018 play

The controversial judicial reforms sparked mass protests across Warsaw in July 2018

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The European Union's top court on Friday ordered Poland to "immediately suspend" its decision to lower the retirement age of its Supreme Court judges, which it said threatens judicial independence.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, last month took Poland's rightwing government to the European Court of Justice for lowering the age at which Supreme Court judges must retire from 70 to 65.

"Poland must immediately suspend the application of the provisions of national legislation relating to the lowering of the retirement age for Supreme Court judges," the European Court of Justice said.

The Commission had asked the court in Luxembourg to take a decision as "soon as possible", warning that Warsaw was accelerating retirements.

Speaking in Brussels, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said his government had during "the last few hours received the court of justice decision".

"We will certainly respond to it," he added.

"We will see what these (EU) institutions are proposing. When we take them into consideration, several possibilities will be analysed."

The court said the order to suspend retirements "is to apply with retroactive effect" after noting that several judges had already been forced to retire.

The court, which said it would issue a final ruling at a later date, could impose fines if it finds Poland in breach of EU law.

The Commission has expressed concern the new retirement age will hasten the departure of judges appointed under previous governments, allowing the appointment of figures seen as loyal by Warsaw's current leadership.

The new retirement age requires more than a third of current Supreme Court judges to step down, including chief justice Malgorzata Gersdorf.

Calling the law a "purge", Gersdorf has refused to step down, citing a constitutional guarantee that she serve a six-year term until 2020.

The law more broadly violates Poland's obligations under the EU treaty, which it signed onto when it joined the bloc in 2004, the commission said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Blue wine? A tea-infused vintage? Spain startup shakes things upbullet
2 Glitzy 'Science Oscars' to make stars of researchersbullet
3 Russians 'will go to heaven' in event of nuclear war: Putinbullet

Related Articles

US, Europe shun Saudi conference over Khashoggi
Toyota chief urges UK, EU to avoid no-deal Brexit 'at all costs'
Italy's Salvini, in Moscow, denounces sanctions on Russia
UK, Spain reach Brexit deal over Gibraltar: Spanish PM
UK PM says open to longer post-Brexit transition
Italian PM to EU: 'No room' for modifications on budget
EU slams Italy's 'unprecedented' deviation from budget rules
Post-Brexit visas for Brits? 'Fake news' says Macron
French leftist leader questioned over EU 'fake jobs' claims
EU builds ties with Asia in face of US protectionism

World

Bochkarev was accused of having collected data on the Norwegian parliament and its building
Norway frees Russian man suspected of spying
Britain's former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is set to move to California for his new role as Facebook's head of global affairs
Facebook hires British ex-deputy PM as global affairs head
Patriarch Kirill said the decision violated all rules
Russia's Patriarch Kirill blasts 'schismatic' Constantinople church
The government sent in reinforcements to quell the unrest, which follows months of tension over Assoumani's attempts to extend term limits through planned constitutional changes that could see him rule for 11 more years
Violence eases on troubled Comoros island
X
Advertisement