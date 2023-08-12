ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

ECOWAS Parliament holds extraordinary session to discuss Niger Republic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ECOWAS Parliament has a total of 115 seats and 14 Standing Committees.

President Bola Tinubu at the second ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu at the second ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, 2023. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Communications Division of the parliament.

The parliament said that within the context of giant changes that occurred in the politico-economic spectrum of the world in the late 1980s, several ECOWAS member states were motivated to take decisive steps towards achieving peace and security through the development of democracy and good governance by the early 1990s.

“Thus, the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance came into force in 2001, marking an important stage in the sub-region’s political development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Military regimes and one-party systems caved in for the emergence of multi-Party democracies.

“Nevertheless, recent political developments in the region are pointing toward a reversal of the political gains of the past two decades.

“There is a resurgence of unconstitutional changes of government through military coup d’etat, as recorded in four Member States of the sub-region, namely: the Republics of Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and most recently, Niger,’’ the parliament observed.

It said consequent upon such developments, the day-long session would see the 115-member parliament considering the emerging developments, following the unconstitutional change of government by the military of the Republic of Niger.

Niger’s military last month imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum and assumed power, drawing condemnation from international powers and raising the spectre of further conflict in the impoverished Sahel region of West Africa which is already overrun by a deadly Islamist insurgency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ECOWAS Parliament has a total of 115 seats and 14 Standing Committees.

Each member state is guaranteed a minimum of allotted five seats, with the remaining 40 seats distributed in proportion to the population of each country.

Consequently, Nigeria has a total of 35 seats, followed by Ghana with eight seats.

Côte d’Ivoire is allotted seven seats, while Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Senegal have six seats respectively.

The remaining ECOWAS member states, namely Benin, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Togo, have allotted to each of them, five seats.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE

We're ready to welcome Shaibu, Edo Labour Party delacres

We're ready to welcome Shaibu, Edo Labour Party delacres

Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to pray against fresh wars

Pastor Adeboye urges Christians to pray against fresh wars

Kaduna Gov commiserates with victims of Zaria mosque collapse

Kaduna Gov commiserates with victims of Zaria mosque collapse

ECOWAS Parliament holds extraordinary session to discuss Niger Republic

ECOWAS Parliament holds extraordinary session to discuss Niger Republic

UN envoy worries about deteriorating conditions of detained Nigerien president

UN envoy worries about deteriorating conditions of detained Nigerien president

Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair

Gov Adeleke presents as Osun-Osogbo festival ends with funfair

Tinubu's supporters pushing for war with Niger to undermine tribunal - LP

Tinubu's supporters pushing for war with Niger to undermine tribunal - LP

Some of my colleagues have received ₦2m recess 'token' - Senator Ningi

Some of my colleagues have received ₦2m recess 'token' - Senator Ningi

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 strongest African military powers by country (2023)

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

Will leadership on Nigeria decide its stance between the West and Russia?

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta. [Presidency]

BREAKING: ECOWAS unleashes military standby force on Niger junta