ECOWAS delegation arrives Niger amidst political crisis

Ima Elijah

Their primary goal in Niger is to present the demands of the ECOWAS leadership and seek a peaceful resolution to the political crisis.

Protesters hold an anti-France placard during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on August 3, 2023 [AFP]
The ECOWAS delegation landed at Niamey's airport precisely at 6:11 pm (1711 GMT), signalling the initiation of diplomatic efforts to address the crisis.

ECOWAS had previously issued an ultimatum to the junta, providing them with one week to reinstate the democratically elected leader, Mohamed Bazoum. Failure to comply with this demand could potentially lead to a military intervention by the West African bloc.

The ECOWAS delegation, led by former Nigerian leader Abdulsalami Abubakar, has a crucial mission ahead as they are scheduled to meet with the leaders of the coup in Niger. Their primary goal is to present the demands of the ECOWAS leadership and seek a peaceful resolution to the political crisis.

In addition to this initiative, President Tinubu dispatched another delegation led by Nigerian ambassador Babagana Kingibe. This secondary team is entrusted with engaging the leaders of Libya and Algeria in an effort to address the crisis collectively.

The political tensions have already resulted in significant actions from ECOWAS. The regional bloc imposed trade and financial sanctions on Niger, with Nigeria cutting off its electricity supply as part of the measures.

While diplomacy is being pursued with utmost urgency, West African military chiefs are convening in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to deliberate on the possibility of military intervention in case diplomatic efforts falter. However, ECOWAS maintains that the use of force would be the last resort, underscoring its commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

Both Mali and Burkina Faso, neighboring countries of Niger, have issued warnings that any military intervention in Niger would be viewed as a "declaration of war" against them.

