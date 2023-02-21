Death toll from Brazil floods rises to 40

Another person was reported dead in the city of Ubatuba. Children were also among those killed, according to media reports.

More than 600 millimeters of rainfall were recorded within 24 hours in the state of São Paulo, according to the regional government.

The regional government said it is one of the largest amounts ever recorded in Brazil over such a short period of time.

In February 2022, more than 200 people were killed after heavy rainfall caused landslides and floods in the mountainous region near Rio de Janeiro.

More than 500 firefighters and other rescue forces were still searching for survivors along the coast of São Paulo, but blocked roads were hampering the rescue efforts.

Over 40 people are still missing, according to the report.

São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas has ordered three days of mourning.

Some 2,500 people were believed to have lost their homes or were forced to leave them due to the floods.