ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

News Agency Of Nigeria

A court in Bavaria has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit involving the late Pope Benedict XVI brought by victims of abuse by clergy.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Recommended articles

A district court in Traunstein, which had cancelled an earlier hearing, would hold proceedings in the case on June 20.

The civil action is directed against a priest convicted of abuse as well as the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising and Benedict’s successor as archbishop there, Cardinal Friedrich Wetter.

The now-deceased pontiff was originally named as a defendant as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court ordered that the accused priest, identified only by the initial H., as well as a representative of the archdiocese, appear in person at the hearing.

The court spokeswoman said this on Thursday.

The civil case did not carry any criminal implications.

The spokeswoman said the court did not plan to consider evidence in the case at the June 20 hearing.

The court also did not plan on taking up the question of whether Benedict XVI has legal heirs potentially implicated in the civil case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the court did not separate that part of the case.

The district court postponed the original hearing date because it could not identify a legal successor to the former pontiff, who died on Dec. 31, in Vatican City.

His long-time private secretary and executor, Georg Gänswein, earlier provided information indicating that Benedict did not appoint a legal heir.

Gänswein told dpa that left the matter of legal succession in play under Vatican and Italian law.

“The letters to possible heirs are in progress. The responses of possible heirs are still pending,’’ Gänswein said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

My administration will bring joy to people’s hearts - Enugu Governor-elect pledges

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

APC voids Boss Mustapha’s suspension

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Go to court, stop playing the victim — Lagos APC tells LP candidate Rhodes-Vivour

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

Akwa Ibom Chief Judge pardons 12 inmates, donates drugs, toiletries

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

PDP protests governorship results in Kaduna

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

Orji Kalu looks beyond party politics, backs Alex Otti of Labour Party

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

FG fixes new date for 2023 national census

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Putin

Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan (Daily Nigeria)

Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

NGOZI OKONJO IWEALA

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Marburg Virus (Healthnews)

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus