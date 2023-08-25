ADVERTISEMENT
Coupists give French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Niger junta said the French ambassador refused to honour an invitation for a meeting with a minister on Friday.

Niger coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani [ThisDay]
The decision was disclosed by Niger's minister of foreign affairs in a statement on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The minister alleged that Itte has been asked to vacate the country after he refused to honour his invitation for a meeting scheduled for Friday.

This development marked a further deterioration of the relationship between Niger and its coloniser. Since the July 26 coup that ousted the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum from office, the Niger junta has made clear its intention to sever ties with France.

France has been vocal about its disapproval of the forceful takeover of power in the West African country and declared readiness to back military intervention in Niger Republic as proposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Meanwhile, the Niger military rulers have maintained a hostile disposition towards France via a series of statements and Nigeriens have also held demonstrations against what they termed the French government's meddling in the country's affairs.

Per AFP, the foreign minister's statement noted that “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger,” have led the authorities to withdraw their approval of Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours.

The junta also accused Paris of wanting to intervene militarily in Niger in order to restore Bazoum, adding that ECOWAS has been pocketed by the European giant.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

African leaders must allow credible elections for democracy to thrive - Adeleke

Coupists give French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

