Coupists give French ambassador 48 hours to leave Niger

The decision was disclosed by Niger's minister of foreign affairs in a statement on Friday, August 25, 2023.

The minister alleged that Itte has been asked to vacate the country after he refused to honour his invitation for a meeting scheduled for Friday.

This development marked a further deterioration of the relationship between Niger and its coloniser. Since the July 26 coup that ousted the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum from office, the Niger junta has made clear its intention to sever ties with France.

France has been vocal about its disapproval of the forceful takeover of power in the West African country and declared readiness to back military intervention in Niger Republic as proposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Meanwhile, the Niger military rulers have maintained a hostile disposition towards France via a series of statements and Nigeriens have also held demonstrations against what they termed the French government's meddling in the country's affairs.

Per AFP, the foreign minister's statement noted that “the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger,” have led the authorities to withdraw their approval of Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours.