ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

News Agency Of Nigeria

Zeine expressed confidence about possible negotiations with ECOWAS and neighbouring Nigeria, which had led the crackdown on Niger’s rulers.

Ali-Mahaman-Lamine-Zeine, Niger’s new Prime Minister
Ali-Mahaman-Lamine-Zeine, Niger’s new Prime Minister

Recommended articles

Zeine, who was appointed by the junta a week ago, said on Monday, August 14, 2023 that Niger was interested in economic cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). On July 26, Niger’s military ousted democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The military suspended the constitution and appointed a transitional government. Shortly afterwards, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the new military junta and demanded an immediate return to constitutional order. It also activated a standby force for a possible military intervention in Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, the junta signaled its willingness to negotiate with ECOWAS after a visit by a Nigerian mediation group of Islamic clerics. Zeine also expressed confidence about possible negotiations with ECOWAS and neighbouring Nigeria, which had led the crackdown on Niger’s rulers.

“We have a great interest in preserving this important and historic relationship,” Zeine said, stressing the original background of ECOWAS as an economic group to increase prosperity in West Africa.

If, however, we find that instead of this economic solidarity, the political and military principle comes to the fore, we can only regret that.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Air Force helicopter crashes in Niger State

BREAKING: Air Force helicopter crashes in Niger State

Remi Tinubu wants Super Falcons players to see themselves as role models

Remi Tinubu wants Super Falcons players to see themselves as role models

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

'Country will overcome sanctions' - Niger’s new prime minister

Gov Obaseki accuses deputy of manipulating youth council election

Gov Obaseki accuses deputy of manipulating youth council election

NLC threatens to shut down Nigeria if petrol price rises beyond ₦617

NLC threatens to shut down Nigeria if petrol price rises beyond ₦617

Issues with Ganduje caused Tinubu to snub Kwankwaso for ministerial job

Issues with Ganduje caused Tinubu to snub Kwankwaso for ministerial job

1xbet promo code 2023: CASHMAX | Get a 300% welcome bonus

1xbet promo code 2023: CASHMAX | Get a 300% welcome bonus

Niger coup leaders vow to prosecute Bazoum for high treason

Niger coup leaders vow to prosecute Bazoum for high treason

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Army arrests 3 alleged railtrack vandals in Nasarawa State

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 strongest African military powers by country (2023)

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

Will leadership on Nigeria decide its stance between the West and Russia?

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount. [DW]

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount