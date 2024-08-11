ADVERTISEMENT
Comfort Ghartey, UK-based Ghanaian nurse warms patients with breakfast and song

United Kingdom-based Ghanaian health worker, Comfort Ghartey, has captured hearts worldwide with her unique approach to patient care at the Royal London Hospital.

In a viral news broadcast by iTV in the UK, Comfort was spotlighted for her approach that brings warmth and joy to a typically quiet hospital. Comfort, who works as a ward host, has been serving breakfast each morning with a song.

According to the news report, she has been doing this for the past seven years.

Explaining her motivation for the kind gesture, she stated that she adopted the strategy to provide support and encouragement to patients to aid their recovery. She describes that as fulfilling her purpose.

"My name is Comfort, and I always ask myself why my parents gave me that name. It has a purpose. If I am Comfort, I need to comfort the patients," she indicated.

Comfort's songs have become a form of therapy , making an impact on the lives of patients at the Royal London Hospital. According to some patients, the absence of Comfort would have rendered the ward a boring place.

