Comfort Ghartey, UK-based Ghanaian nurse warms patients with breakfast and song

According to the news report, she has been doing this for the past seven years.

Explaining her motivation for the kind gesture, she stated that she adopted the strategy to provide support and encouragement to patients to aid their recovery. She describes that as fulfilling her purpose.

"My name is Comfort, and I always ask myself why my parents gave me that name. It has a purpose. If I am Comfort, I need to comfort the patients," she indicated.

Comfort's songs have become a form of therapy , making an impact on the lives of patients at the Royal London Hospital. According to some patients, the absence of Comfort would have rendered the ward a boring place.

Meanwhile, the 2020 batch of the Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association has commended the Chief Director of Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam.

The recognition, announced on August 11, 2024, through the Ministry of Health's social media channels, commended Alhaji Hafiz Adam for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the health sector.

