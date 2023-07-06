Cocaine found in White House triggers security alert

The incident, which sparked a momentary security alert, raised concerns about potential threats to the presidential residence.

The discovery of the suspicious powder occurred on Sunday, July 02, 2023, in the West Wing, a crucial area housing the Oval Office and other significant facilities. Upon its initial detection, the substance was treated as a potential danger, leading to a brief evacuation of the area.

However, following an analysis conducted by the Washington, DC, fire department, it was determined that the substance was indeed cocaine, alleviating concerns of a potential attack.

The revelation immediately ignited a wave of speculation within the US media, as pundits and observers questioned the source and implications of the illicit substance's presence in the White House.

President Joe Biden and his family were confirmed to have been away from the premises for the entire weekend, raising further intrigue regarding the origins of the drug.