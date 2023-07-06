ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Cocaine found in White House triggers security alert

Ima Elijah

Initial test reveals substantial presence of cocaine in West Wing of the White House

White House Washington DC [Wikipedia]
White House Washington DC [Wikipedia]

Recommended articles

The incident, which sparked a momentary security alert, raised concerns about potential threats to the presidential residence.

The discovery of the suspicious powder occurred on Sunday, July 02, 2023, in the West Wing, a crucial area housing the Oval Office and other significant facilities. Upon its initial detection, the substance was treated as a potential danger, leading to a brief evacuation of the area.

However, following an analysis conducted by the Washington, DC, fire department, it was determined that the substance was indeed cocaine, alleviating concerns of a potential attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelation immediately ignited a wave of speculation within the US media, as pundits and observers questioned the source and implications of the illicit substance's presence in the White House.

President Joe Biden and his family were confirmed to have been away from the premises for the entire weekend, raising further intrigue regarding the origins of the drug.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the US Secret Service, responsible for safeguarding the White House, confirmed the findings, stating, "It has just been confirmed that the substance found was cocaine, and our investigation is currently underway."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Karu LG boss threatens to ban commercial tricycles

Karu LG boss threatens to ban commercial tricycles

Gov. Diri inaugurates German-funded UN projects in Bayelsa

Gov. Diri inaugurates German-funded UN projects in Bayelsa

'Kiss-a-thon can’t hold in Ekiti State' – Govt warns Group

'Kiss-a-thon can’t hold in Ekiti State' – Govt warns Group

Cocaine found in White House triggers security alert

Cocaine found in White House triggers security alert

'We won’t whip a dead horse' - APC closes case against Atiku

'We won’t whip a dead horse' - APC closes case against Atiku

'We are using modern equipment to fight insurgency' - Lagbaja

'We are using modern equipment to fight insurgency' - Lagbaja

'MNJTF unable to scale up operations due to inadequate funding' - Amb. Nuhu

'MNJTF unable to scale up operations due to inadequate funding' - Amb. Nuhu

'Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism' - COAS

'Army under my watch will stamp out oil theft, pipeline vandalism' - COAS

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

Threads, Meta's rival to Twitter, surpasses 10 million users within few hours

Pulse Sports

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Victor Osimhen ranked number 1 as Ighalo, Iwobi, Chukwueze complete PulseSports30 Top 10

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Report: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey set to replace Chelsea’s Levi Colwill

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission. [observerbd]

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

US to welcome 5,550 new citizens at 2023 Independence Day.

US to welcome 5,550 new citizens at 2023 Independence Day

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games. [freemalaysiatoday]

Top French court upholds ban on wearing hijab during football games

White House Washington DC [Wikipedia]

Cocaine found in White House triggers security alert