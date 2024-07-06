ADVERTISEMENT
Eternal real estate? This Church is selling plots of land in Heaven for $100

Gideon Nicholas Day

A church in Mexico is making headlines for an unconventional offer: selling plots of land in heaven. Entoms Church, led by a pastor who claims to have received "permission from God," is offering celestial real estate at $100 per square metre.

Images of the offer have been widely shared on social media, showcasing a brochure featuring an elaborate illustration of a holy house in the clouds.

The depiction includes a family ascending a golden staircase to their new heavenly abode. The brochure notes that the church accepts various payment methods, such as PayPal, Google Pay, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, with flexible payment plans available.

A tweet from My Mixtapez on 23 June 2024, stated: "A Christian Church is trending online after they announced that they’re selling plots of land in heaven for $100 per square metre. The pastor says he spoke to God and he was granted permission to do this. They have already collected thousands of dollars."

One real estate influencer on TikTok claimed that millions of dollars worth of these heavenly plots have already been sold, dubbing it the "biggest real estate deal on the planet."

However, this isn’t the first time religious figures have attempted to sell heavenly real estate.

In 2018, a Zimbabwean pastor was arrested for selling "tickets to heaven" to his congregation for $533 each.

Similarly, last year, a Ugandan pastor convinced many of his followers to sell their assets, including land and livestock, to finance their eternal homes.

Despite these schemes, many critics argue that access to heaven is famously free and warn against falling for such scams.

The ongoing trend of selling celestial property raises questions about the exploitation of faith for financial gain.

