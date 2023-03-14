The Foreign Ministry which made the announcement in Beijing, said “all types of visas for foreigners will be issued again” as from Wednesday.
China reopens borders to all travellers
China on Tuesday announced the full reopening of its borders after three years of strict anti-Coronavirus measures.
China reopened its borders at the beginning of January primarily for business travellers and family visits.
Now tourists can also travel regularly to the country again, while visa-free entry to some regions is also restored.
Long-term visas issued before the border closure on March 28, 2020, can also be used again, according to the statement.
