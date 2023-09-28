ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

Ima Elijah

The plot aimed to take power from the incumbent junta leader.

Burkina Faso’s military leader, Ibrahima Traore, is escorted by soldiers in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. [FILE]
Burkina Faso’s military leader, Ibrahima Traore, is escorted by soldiers in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. [FILE]

Recommended articles

The junta's spokesperson, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, revealed that the plot aimed to wrest power from the incumbent leader, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, with the ominous objective of plunging the nation into chaos.

"The dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging our country into chaos… investigations will help unmask the instigators of this plot," the statement asserted.

According to emerging reports, the military government reported the apprehension of officers allegedly involved in the destabilisation plot. The search for others implicated in this scheme is actively underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilization have been arrested, and others are actively sought," the statement declared.

Expressing regret over the involvement of officers who have strayed from their oath to defend the homeland, the military government pledged its commitment to uncovering the full extent of this conspiracy.

The interim President of Burkina Faso, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, previously assumed power in September 2022 during the nation's turbulent period, marked by an ongoing Islamist insurgency.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

LP guber candidate slams Diri for spending ₦30bn on 10.2km road in Bayelsa

Zamfara Govt adopts 6 year old orphan who vows to avenge father's death

Zamfara Govt adopts 6 year old orphan who vows to avenge father's death

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Oloja of Lagos calls on Nigerians to uphold late Oba Kosoko’s legacies

Oloja of Lagos calls on Nigerians to uphold late Oba Kosoko’s legacies

Gov Otti flags off road expansion in Umuahia

Gov Otti flags off road expansion in Umuahia

Labour Ministry debunks report on Independence day wage award by Tinubu

Labour Ministry debunks report on Independence day wage award by Tinubu

Wike sacks heads of 21 agencies in FCT without stating reasons for their dismissal

Wike sacks heads of 21 agencies in FCT without stating reasons for their dismissal

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Enugu Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency on South-East roads

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accra Floods

Accra floods: Homes, businesses, and cars submerged in water

President Macron disclosed that he had informed the ousted President Bazoum on Sunday about the decision to recall the French ambassador and diplomats [Politics NG]

French President withdraws ambassador, troops from Niger following coup

#OccupyJulorbiHouse

#OccupyJulorbiHouse demo: Here are the demands from Ghanaian youth who hit the streets for 3 days

#OccupyJulorbiHouse: Ghanaian police mar peaceful protest with unlawful arrests

Young Ghanaians embarked on a peaceful protest for a better life; The police said no!