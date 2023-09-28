Burkina Faso junta foils attempted coup

The junta's spokesperson, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo, revealed that the plot aimed to wrest power from the incumbent leader, Capt Ibrahim Traoré, with the ominous objective of plunging the nation into chaos.

"The dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging our country into chaos… investigations will help unmask the instigators of this plot," the statement asserted.

According to emerging reports, the military government reported the apprehension of officers allegedly involved in the destabilisation plot. The search for others implicated in this scheme is actively underway.

"The officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilization have been arrested, and others are actively sought," the statement declared.

Expressing regret over the involvement of officers who have strayed from their oath to defend the homeland, the military government pledged its commitment to uncovering the full extent of this conspiracy.