BREAKING: Prince Charles succeeds Queen Elizabeth as king

Bayo Wahab

Prince Charles becomes the next ruler of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles to become the next ruler of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (CNN)
The Queen died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

The monarch ruled for 70 years.

According to AFP, Price Charles will become the ruler of the United Kingdom in accordance with centuries of protocol.

More to come...

