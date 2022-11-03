BREAKING: Former Pakistan PM, Imran Khan has been shot

Where: The attack took place in Wazirabad, about 200 km (120 miles) from the capital, Islamabad.

Other casualties: According to a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, many of Khan’s colleagues were also wounded.

Reports also have it that one person has been reported dead.

“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people are wounded. Imran Khan is also injured,” Asad Umar told Reuters.

What really happened: Khan, a Former cricketer, was leading a protest march in Islamabad to demand snap elections when a bullet hit him in the shin.

A gunman opened fire while Mr Khan, 70, was giving a speech at a rally in Wazirabad in Punjab province wounding him on his leg.

Mr Khan was rushed away from the scene to hospital and his supporters said he had survived the assassination attempt.

All about the Protest: The former cricketer - who has been pushing for new elections after being ousted from power in April - has been delivering fiery speeches at gatherings across the country.

He was six days into a march from Lahore to Islamabad in his drive to bring early elections to the country, pushing for radical change, when the shooting took place.

What you should know: Officials said the gunman had been arrested at the scene.

