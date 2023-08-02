ADVERTISEMENT
Boy whose father drowned trying to save him in Norway dies

According to the municipality, the father and the boy were Syrian nationals living in Lyngdal.

Norway police [Credit: Washington Post]

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at a bathing area along the Lygna river in Agder county in the south of the country.

According to initial findings, the boy had gone underwater, and his father jumped in after him to rescue him.

Unfortunately, the 42-year-old man drowned while trying to save his son.

During a search operation, both were found at a depth of eight metres, and the boy was initially taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to the municipality, the father and the boy were Syrian nationals living in Lyngdal.

The Lyngdal municipality stated that they are keeping the family and relatives in their thoughts and providing necessary support and care to those affected.

