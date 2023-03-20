ADVERTISEMENT
Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan

News Agency Of Nigeria

Official on Monday reported that five children along with their mother were killed in a grenade bomb blast in Afghanistan’s central province of Ghor.

Zaeem said unexploded military supplies left from decades of war often cause casualties among children in Afghanistan.

According to the director, on Friday, two children were killed and two others wounded when they were hit by an unexploded mortar shell in Logar province. The children were collecting firewood when the incident happened.

The United Nations data showed that at least 118,443 people were killed as a result of armed conflict in the country since December 2008, when the UN started the official recording of civilian casualties.

