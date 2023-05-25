The sports category has moved to a new website.
Fight erupts in Bolivian Parliament over jailed governor

Ima Elijah

Increasing polarisation and tensions lead to a physical altercation on the floor of parliament

Pro-government MPs attempted to seize placards held by opposition members bearing messages such as "With political prisoners, there is no democracy"

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, unfolded as rival lawmakers engaged in a fierce dispute regarding the imprisonment of a governor described by the opposition as a political prisoner.

The brawl, involving only women lawmakers, erupted when pro-government MPs attempted to seize placards held by opposition members bearing messages such as "With political prisoners, there is no democracy."

The confrontation quickly spiraled out of control as punches and kicks were exchanged among the furious politicians. While some lawmakers expressed regret over the incident, others engaged in a blame game, with one even announcing her intention to pursue legal action.

The altercation underscored the deepening polarisation within Bolivia, a country where the opposition claims nearly 180 political prisoners are being held.

The confrontation unfolded during a session where Minister of Government Eduardo del Castillo delivered a report on the arrest of Luis Fernando Camacho, a conservative governor from the Santa Cruz region and a prominent opposition figure.

Del Castillo, a member of the leftist government led by President Luis Arce, staunchly defended the legality of Camacho's arrest and levied harsh criticisms against members of Camacho's party. Referring to them as "radical, thieving, violent groups that came to steal the wallets of the Bolivian people," the minister further escalated tensions in an already charged atmosphere.

As Del Castillo spoke, opposition lawmakers brandished banners and placards, labeling him the "minister of terror."

Attempts to seize the signs ignited the violent confrontation involving approximately 20 lawmakers. The brawl lasted several minutes but concluded without any severe injuries reported.

In response to the incident, Vice President David Choquehuanca, who also serves as the president of Congress, pledged to convene a meeting between the two political factions to address the underlying issues and prevent such scenes from recurring in the future.

The arrest of Luis Fernando Camacho, the conservative governor of Bolivia's influential Santa Cruz region, on terrorism charges triggered widespread protests throughout the country. Camacho, a leading opposition figure, was implicated in the ouster of leftist President Evo Morales in 2019. Morales resigned amid military withdrawal of support and widespread strikes and protests following disputed elections, during which he sought a fourth term.

Camacho's detention mirrored the 2021 arrest of former president Jeanine Anez, who received a 10-year prison sentence in June 2022 for allegedly plotting Morales' overthrow. Many dismiss the allegations against Anez as baseless, and she has consistently decried the charges as political persecution.

The Codex Sassoon is the most complete Hebrew Bible [Sotheby's]

Oldest, most complete Hebrew Bible sells for ₦17.6 billion at auction

TikTok reports that it has up to 150 million monthly active users in the U.S. [Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images]

Montana becomes 1st US state to ban TikTok amid cybersecurity concerns