Niger's president Bazoum breaks silence, vows to safeguard democracy

Ima Elijah

Taking to to X, formerly known as Twitter, the president broke his silence after hours of being reportedly detained by the military.

Mouhamed Bazoum

The coup, which took place on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, marked the seventh such incident in West and Central Africa since 2020, raising concerns about regional stability.

Taking to to X, formerly known as Twitter, the president broke his silence after a day of being reportedly detained by the military. It is however unnclear if the president tweeted, or 'Xed' while in military custody.

Addressing the nation late on Wednesday, military personnel announced the removal of President Bazoum from office and the suspension of all republic institutions.

The coup further intensified after members of the presidential guard barricaded the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, preventing Bazoum from leaving.

The situation garnered significant regional and international attention, given Niger's crucial role as a key ally for Western powers engaged in combating insurgency in the Sahel region.

As of Thursday morning, July 27, President Bazoum remained confined within the presidential palace, according to Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou in an interview with French broadcaster France 24.

However, the minister's whereabouts were unclear, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the unfolding events.

In response to the coup, Foreign Minister Massoudou took to X, urging "all democrats and patriots" to join forces and thwart the military's attempt to seize power.

Meanwhile, the capital city, Niamey, woke up to closed borders and a nationwide curfew imposed by the military, keeping the situation tense.

The situation has raised questions about who is currently in command, as the presidential guard is led by General Omar Tchiani, while the televised statement announcing the coup was read by Colonel Amadou Abdramane of the air force. Abdramane, seated in an office flanked by nine other officers in fatigues, cited "deteriorating security and bad governance" as the reasons behind the military's actions.

