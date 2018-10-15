Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' vote

Australian ministers under fire for backing 'okay to be white' vote

Luke Pearson, the founder of influential anti-racism group, IndigenousX, echoed a string of calls for Scullion to resign after the vote.

  • Published:
The failed 'okay to be white' was tabled by right-wing senator Pauline Hanson play

The failed 'okay to be white' was tabled by right-wing senator Pauline Hanson

(AFP)

Australia's indigenous affairs minister and several of his colleagues faced calls to resign Monday, after they backed a failed parliamentary motion tabled by a controversial senator that declared: "It is okay to be white."

Several government ministers -- including those for trade, communications and indigenous affairs minister Nigel Scullion -- backed a resolution drafted by populist firebrand senator Pauline Hanson which railed against what it described as "the deplorable rise of anti-white racism".

Luke Pearson, the founder of influential anti-racism group, IndigenousX, echoed a string of calls for Scullion to resign after the vote.

"The minister for Indigenous Affairs, voting in support of what is widely known to be a white supremacist slogan, 'It's okay to be white', makes his position as minister entirely untenable. He needs to resign," Pearson wrote.

Scullion, a white senator for the Northern Territory, has held the Indigenous Affairs portfolio since 2013.

During parliamentary debate Hanson defended trying to codify what opponents see as race baiting.

"Such a simple sentence should go without saying," Hanson told the chamber, before her motion was defeated 31 votes to 28. "But I suspect many members in this place would struggle to say it."

Greens leader Richard Di Natale decried the move.

"It's not just okay to be white in Australia, it's actually a ticket to winning the lotto. Look around this chamber and see how many faces aren't white," he said.

"The reality is this 'it's okay to be white' slogan has a long history in the white supremacist movement where both these clowns get most of their material from," he said referring to Hanson and another senator who supported the motion.

Although one-in-two Australians has a parent born abroad, racial inequality and public discourse on the issue is fraught.

Australia's treatment of its indigenous population has long been a festering historical and political sore.

The Aborginal population, who have occupied Australia for 50,000 years, were dispossessed of their lands by the arrival of settlers two centuries ago.

They remain among the most disadvantaged Australians.

They were believed to have numbered around one million at the time of British settlement, but now make up only about three percent of the total population of 25 million.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greecebullet
3 Pope defrocks 2 former Chilean bishops for abusing minorsbullet

Related Articles

Bhutan's not-so-happy evicted minority, the Lhotshampa
Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report
Egypt seeks to weave cotton renaissance
'Heavy price' - how 'Black Power' solidarity changed Aussie sprinter's life
Australia to stop schools expelling gay students
Lifestyle 13 places to visit in December for every type of traveler
Finance The 30 countries around the world where expats earn the most money, ranked
Politics Senators Rubio and Warner tell Trudeau that China's Huawei 5G poses a security risk for Canada
Politics These photos show women fighters from around the world in frontline combat jobs
Tech A miniature universe exists just beyond our sight — these award-winning photos capture it in breathtaking detail

World

The volatile Ingushetia region has been the scene of mass protests in recent weeks over a Moscow-backed deal that would hand over territory to neighbouring Chechnya
Amnesty worker says abducted, beaten in Russian Caucasus
Fears have been growing among world powers that the taboo on the use of chemical weapons is being eroded, following the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain and repeated uses of gas and banned substances in Syria
EU adopts new chemical weapons sanctions
North and South Korea will discuss the details for their joint bid for the 2032 Olympics, following on from September meetings between the two leaders
Koreas to hold talks this month on joint Olympic bid
Sears has closed hundreds of stores in recent years amid a retail shakeout caused in part by the rise of Amazon and other e-commerce players
Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy
X
Advertisement