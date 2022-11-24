RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Attack on Ukraine: Russia’s 9th sanction underway-EU

News Agency Of Nigeria

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said the EU was pressing ahead with a ninth sanctions package on Russia in response to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

Von der Leyen (EU)
Von der Leyen (EU)

Von der Leyen told a news conference during a visit to Finland adding that “we are working hard to hit Russia where it hurts to blunt even further its capacity to wage war on Ukraine and I can announce today that we are working full speed on a 9th sanctions package.’’

Recommended articles

“And I’m confident that we will very soon approve a global price cap on Russian oil with the G7 and other major partners.

“We will not rest until Ukraine has prevailed over Putin and his unlawful and barbaric war,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Attack on Ukraine: Russia’s 9th sanction underway-EU

Attack on Ukraine: Russia’s 9th sanction underway-EU

NCAA, FAAN react to grounding of Obidient aircraft

NCAA, FAAN react to grounding of Obidient aircraft

Court to deliver judgment in Ogun PDP governorship crisis suit Dec. 1

Court to deliver judgment in Ogun PDP governorship crisis suit Dec. 1

Impeaching of Ekiti Speaker unconstitutional – Lawyer

Impeaching of Ekiti Speaker unconstitutional – Lawyer

Rising COVID-19 infections paralysing cities in China

Rising COVID-19 infections paralysing cities in China

C’ River strikes new gold in cocoa

C’ River strikes new gold in cocoa

Ex-President Jonathan tasks West African leaders on peaceful transfer of power

Ex-President Jonathan tasks West African leaders on peaceful transfer of power

Nnamdi Kanu sues DG NIA over arrest in Kenya

Nnamdi Kanu sues DG NIA over arrest in Kenya

Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Ministry, NYSC gathered to disseminate hygiene message on World Toilet Day

Hypo Toilet Cleaner, Ministry, NYSC gathered to disseminate hygiene message on World Toilet Day

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

French President, Macron slapped in public again [VIDEO]

Twitter's CEO Elon Musk/Getty Images

RIP Twitter is trending: 5 impending consequences if it shuts down

Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

PDP crisis: Wike's G-5 group meets in Lagos, forms Integrity Group

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting. [indiatvnews]

Walmart employee kills 6, himself in Virginia store shooting