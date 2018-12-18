It was the second such shrinkage in a row after the economy shrank 4.0 percent in the second quarter, with respect to the same period a year ago.

Gross domestic product is down by 1.4 percent from January to September compared with 2017.

The hardest hit sectors were business (down 8.9 percent), fishing (-7.3 percent) and manufacturing (-6.6). But finance was up by 5.1 percent.

Argentina has been gripped by an economic crisis this year that forced President Mauricio Macri to agree a $56 billion bailout loan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

It came as confidence in the peso crumbled, sending the currency into a freefall that saw it lose half its value against the dollar.

The IMF predicts that Argentina's economy will shrink by 2.6 percent this year and another 1.6 percent in 2019.