ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Africa's first female billionaire Isabel dos Santos loses legal battle over $735 million asset freeze

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Africa's first female billionaire, Isabel dos Santos, has lost her fight against an application to freeze up to 580 million pounds ($735 million) of her assets in a legal battle at London's High Court.

Isabel dos Santos
Isabel dos Santos
  • The Angolan billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 – is being sued by Angolan telecoms operator Unitel.
  • Unitel filed a lawsuit against Dos Santos' Dutch firm Unitel International Holdings (UIH) for loans given in 2012 and 2013 to support UIH's purchase of telecom company shares.
  • Unitel pursued a global freezing order to prevent Isabel dos Santos from placing her assets beyond the company's reach. 

The Angolan billionaire, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos ruled Angola for 38 years until 2017 – is being sued by Angolan telecoms operator Unitel.

Unitel asked the High Court to grant a worldwide freezing order over dos Santos' assets at a hearing last month and Judge Robert Bright granted the order on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Unitel's lawsuit

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Unitel filed a lawsuit against Dos Santos' Dutch firm Unitel International Holdings (UIH) for loans given in 2012 and 2013 when Dos Santos was a director of Unitel to support UIH's purchase of telecom company shares.

According to Unitel's attorneys, the loans were not returned, and a balance of almost $395 million plus interest is still owed.

Isabel dos Santos contends that Unitel bears responsibility for UIH's failure to repay the loans, attributing it to Unitel's alleged involvement in the unlawful seizure of UIH's assets by Angola.

The Angolan billionaire has also been under scrutiny for corruption allegations in Angola for an extended period. She has been accused alongside her husband of using $1bn in state funds to finance companies in which they held stakes during her father’s presidency, including from oil giant Sonangol.

Isabel dos Santos refutes the accusations, asserting that she is the victim of a prolonged political vendetta, resulting in the freezing or confiscation of her assets in Angola and Portugal.

ADVERTISEMENT

She argued that since her assets have been frozen or seized in other countries including Angola and Portugal, another freezing order was unnecessary.

However, Bright said in a written ruling on Wednesday that he did not accept that "the other freezing orders mean that it is not just and convenient for this court to grant a further order".

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Heartwarming moment Tinubu spotted veteran actor Papa Ajasco at Lagos airport

Heartwarming moment Tinubu spotted veteran actor Papa Ajasco at Lagos airport

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Procurement Fraud: Emefiele freed from Kuje prison after meeting bail conditions

Police arrest man for possessing, transacting in counterfeit naira notes

Police arrest man for possessing, transacting in counterfeit naira notes

3,413 inmates on death row in Nigeria – Correctional Service

3,413 inmates on death row in Nigeria – Correctional Service

Stiffer penalties await defaulters of Abuja Master Plan in 2024 – Task Force

Stiffer penalties await defaulters of Abuja Master Plan in 2024 – Task Force

Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

Kidnapped judge, driver regain freedom in Akwa Ibom

Report to hospital if you've more than 30 minutes of erection, Don warns men

Report to hospital if you've more than 30 minutes of erection, Don warns men

CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions in banks

CBN lifts ban on cryptocurrency transactions in banks

Experts proffer solutions to rising food inflation

Experts proffer solutions to rising food inflation

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Isabel dos Santos

Africa's first female billionaire Isabel dos Santos loses legal battle over $735 million asset freeze

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote [CNN]

Israel launch fresh attacks at night in Gaza as UN security council considers aid access vote

Pope Francis holds a Holy Mass on May 16, 2021.Alessandra Benedetti/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis gives priests greenlight to bless same-sex couples

The R21 vaccine is the second malaria vaccine prequalified by WHO, following the RTS,S/AS01 vaccine which obtained prequalification status in July 2022 [Thoko Chikondi]

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification