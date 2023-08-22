African Union suspends Niger Republic

The union announced this in a communique issued on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, following the military overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum’s government by a junta led by General Abdourahmane Tiani on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The AU said Niger was suspended due to the failure of the junta to hand over power to the democratically elected President of the country.

The communique reads in part, “The AU decides, in line with the relevant AU instruments, in particular, the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger from all activities of the AU and its Organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AU in this regard, calls upon all Member States of the AU and the international community including bilateral and multilateral partners, at large to reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger.”

The AU also commended the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for its efforts to ensure a return to democratic rule in Niger.