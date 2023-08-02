ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

A Nigerian among evacuees leaving Niger on first plane to land in Rome, Paris

News Agency Of Nigeria

With the risk of conflict escalating in Niger, France, Italy and Spain said that they would evacuate citizens by air.

Italian nationals and other European and American citizens, who have been evacuated from Niger, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, arrive at Ciampino Airport, near Rome, Italy, August 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Remo Casilli.)
Italian nationals and other European and American citizens, who have been evacuated from Niger, days after a junta seized power in the west African country, arrive at Ciampino Airport, near Rome, Italy, August 2, 2023. (REUTERS/Remo Casilli.)

Recommended articles

France and other countries are expected to fly more of their citizens out of the West African country on Wednesday. An Italian military plane carrying 87 evacuees from Niger arrived in Rome early on Wednesday, according to Reuters journalists at the airport.

Some 36 Italians, as well as 21 U.S. citizens, four Bulgarians, two Austrians, and one citizen each from Britain, Niger, Hungary, Senegal, and Nigeria were on the plane, as well as military personnel.

A military junta overthrew Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum and his government on July 26 in the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa. With the risk of conflict escalating, France, the former colonial power, Italy and Spain said they would evacuate citizens by air.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first French flight left Niger on Tuesday evening and landed in Paris early on Wednesday with 262 people on board, according to Reuters journalists there.

Things could have turned ugly but it still is nice to be back here,” a French evacuee who gave his name as Charles told Reuters TV.

“We will see how things evolve over there in the coming days and weeks. For us, who care about it quite a lot, we will follow this closely,” he said.

The recent coups in the region have come amid a wave of vitriol aimed at former colonial power France that resulted in its troops having to withdraw from Mali and Burkina Faso this year and last. Many of those soldiers are stationed in Niger.

The United States, Germany, and Italy also have troops in Niger on counter-insurgency and training missions. There has been no announcement of troops being evacuated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'Ondo Assembly to support NDLEA in fighting drug abuse' – Speaker

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

'45% COVID-19 vaccination coverage low in Anambra' – WHO

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

Organised Labour in Ebonyi urges FG to cut cost of governance

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

'Nigerians want functional refineries as solution to economic woes' – Expert

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

NLC holds peaceful fuel subsidy protest in Kano

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Police warn hoodlums against hijacking NLC protest

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

IPMAN advises Nigerians to switch to natural gas following removal of fuel subsidy

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Angry NLC protesters pull down National Assembly gate

Pulse Sports

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Blue for life! Chelsea defender agrees SIX-YEAR contract to end Liverpool speculation

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons set to earn ₦46 million per player after reaching World Cup Round of 16

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Ashleigh Plumptre: Family photos of Super Falcons' star trend on social media

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Mohamed Salah snubbed as Liverpool name new captain

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

Al-Hilal offer Osimhen 'nearly £1 million per week' to replace Ighalo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic [Channels TV]

UN demands immediate release of detained Nigerien President

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, made the announcement at the Russia-Africa Summit where he also met Nigeria's vice-president, Kashim Shettima [Punch]

Putin woos African countries by forgiving $23 billion debt

President Vladimir Putin. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

African leaders press Putin to end Ukraine war, restore grain supplies

Reinstate Bazoum in 7 days or face military action, ECOWAS to Niger military.

Reinstate Bazoum in 7 days or face military action, ECOWAS to Niger military