96 illegal immigrants detained after raids in Istanbul

News Agency Of Nigeria

Turkish police have detained 96 illegal immigrants in Istanbul in a major operation, local media reported on Friday.

They held the illegal immigrants whose countries of origin were not known.

But most of them came from Asia and the Middle East, according to the report.

Türkiye is a popular destination for illegal immigrants and a transit country for those who hope to reach European Union member states.

The illegal immigrants were sent to the city’s migration directorate for deportation procedures.

The houses used as “safe haven” for the immigrants were sealed off, it added.

Approximately 43,000 irregular migrants have been deported since the beginning of this year, indicating a 29 per cent increase compared to the same period of last year, according to official data from Türkiye’s Ministry of Interior.

In Istanbul alone, nearly 6,000 illegal immigrants were held over the last month.

96 illegal immigrants detained after raids in Istanbul

