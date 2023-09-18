ADVERTISEMENT
Unfortunately, some countries due to their location have higher chances of experiencing earthquakes.

Here are five countries that are highly prone to earthquakes;

Japan is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, and it is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world.

This country is specifically located at the junction of several major tectonic plates, including the Pacific Plate and the Philippine Sea Plate, resulting in frequent and powerful earthquakes.

It is no surprise that this country over the years has experienced devastating seismic events.

Indonesia, just like Japan is situated along the Pacific Ring of Fire. Its proximity to multiple tectonic plate boundaries, including the Indo-Australian Plate and the Eurasian Plate, makes it highly susceptible to earthquakes.

Indonesia's volatile geology makes this country also experience tsunamis. The 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, originating off the coast of Sumatra, remains one of the deadliest natural disasters in history.

Turkey straddles the boundary between the Eurasian and Arabian tectonic plates. This geological setting results in frequent earthquakes, particularly in regions like eastern Anatolia.

Historical cities like Istanbul are at risk due to their location near active fault lines, emphasising the importance of earthquake preparedness.

The 1999 İzmit earthquake, also known as the Kocaeli earthquake, resulted in significant loss of life and highlighted the region's vulnerability.

Mexico is positioned along the boundary of the North American Plate and the Pacific Plate. This tectonic convergence zone has led to numerous earthquakes in Mexico's history, with the country experiencing both moderate and powerful seismic events.

Nepal is also another country prone to earthquakes. This country is nestled in the Himalayan region.

The collision between the Indian Plate and the Eurasian Plate has resulted in the towering Himalayan mountain range and frequent earthquakes. The devastating 2015 earthquake is a stark reminder of Nepal's seismic risk.

Earthquake victims trapped in rubbles being rescued [Pulse]
Earthquake victims trapped in rubbles being rescued [Pulse]

China, Chile, Iran, and the Philippines are also earthquake prone countries and over the years, these nations have developed various strategies to prepare themselves better for seismic events. It is however important for anyone visiting these countries to also be better prepared.

Groom Mohammed Boudad stands with his wife, Habiba Ajdir, inside their house that was damaged in the aftermath of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, in Kettou village, Morocco September 12, 2023. [REUTERS/Emilie Madi]

How pre-wedding party saved Moroccan villagers from deadly quake

Will you be getting any of the iphone 15 series? [Tech Viral]

9 things you need to know about Apple's flagship product: The iPhone 15

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe [Getty Images]

Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa appoints son, nephew as ministers

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India

Brazil takes over G20 presidency from India