5 children arrested for suspected murder of 80-year-old man at UK park

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the police, the assault happened close to the park entrance, and a group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

Leicestershire Police on Tuesday said it had launched a murder investigation after the elderly man died in hospital from injuries sustained on Sunday evening. Officers have arrested five people, a boy and a girl, aged 14, and one boy and two girls, aged 12, on suspicion of murder.

According to the police, the assault happened close to the park entrance, and a group of young people fled the scene before emergency services arrived. Police are desiring to speak with anyone who was in the park or the surrounding area at the time of the attack.

A Senior Investigating Officer, Insp Emma Matts, said: “Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation.

“Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack, and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened.

“A scene preservation will remain in place at the park while our investigation progresses.

“Local officers are also in the area carrying out re-assurance patrols and can speak with anyone in the local community who has concerns.”

Leicestershire Police had said in a statement that it would make a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct because the force had prior contact with the victim.

