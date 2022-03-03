4 reasons 17 African countries abstained from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

Out of 193 member states of the United Nations, a total 141 countries voted in support of the resolution, while five countries - Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Russia and Syria - voted against it, and 35 other countries abstained. Eritrea, being the only African nation that openly supported Russia.

Among 35 countries that abstained from voting were: China, Pakistan, India, Vietnam, Cuba, Iran, Iraq; below is the list of 17 African countries that abstained:

Algeria Angola Burundi Central African Republic Congo Equatorial Guinea Madagascar Mali Mozambique Namibia Senegal South Africa South Sudan Sudan Uganda United Republic of Tanzania Zimbabwe.

Before I discuss the four reasons why 17 African countries abstained from the UN vote to condemn Russia invasion, it is important to point out some historical facts that might have influenced their action.

The majority of African States got their independence during the peak of ideological rivalry (Cold War) between capitalist countries and socialist countries. During the Cold War, these so-called First and Second World countries came to Africa to canvas capitalist and socialist development models. In order to enlist newly independent African countries into their orbit of influence in global politics.

For example Patrice Lumumba, the first Prime Minister of Democratic Republic of Congo who opted for the Russian, socialist model for his country; was later overthrown by the military who believed in the capitalist model of development.

After the Cold War, neoliberal capitalism became the globally accepted model of attaining economic development and growth. Even Russia and China, the leading socialists States embraced market-led neoliberal capitalism, with modifications in order to suit their national contexts.

Though all African States have embraced market-led development pathways, yet African development remained stagnated, because of the proliferation of intra-state conflicts in Africa, which started immediately after the Cold War in 1991.

Liberia, Rwanda, Congo, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Tunisia, Nigeria, Mali among others have all experienced internal security challenges. Some of them are still struggling to neutralize non-state armed actors disturbing national peace.

Western Development partners have invested massively in ensuring sustainable peace in Africa, as it is said. Peace is the first requirement, before development could take place. However, extremist groups such as Boko Haram and others are draining the finances of African countries. With the implications that a greater percentage of the national budget is spent on national security. While pressing human security matters are being deprioritized.

Reasons why African countries abstained from UN voting

Non- Alignment: Neutrality

By abstaining from voting African countries have indicated their neutrality in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

To be sure, Ukraine being one of the successor States of the defunct Soviet Union, historically, geographically and culturally belong to the Eastern Europe; however its aspirations to become 'Westernized' via NATO membership constitutes a security threat to its next door neighbour - Russia.

African nations neutrality is therefore understandable, because the fear of Russia wasn't taken into consideration, while the resolution was being passed.

Russian Military Solution for Protracted intra-state Conflicts in Africa

The reputation of the Russia private military contractors' capability to contain violent extremism and ensure regime stability in Syria is one of the reasons why African States abstained from voting on the resolution condemning Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Within four years (2015 to 2019) Russia has concluded security bilateral agreements with 19 African countries.

Currently, Wegner Group, a Russian private military contractor, is operating in six African nations namely: Libya, Sudan, Mozambique, Madagascar, Central African Republic, and Mali.

In Mali for instance, Wegner mercenaries are effectively containing the al Qaeda–affiliated Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) operating in the country.

Western development strategies for retarded African development.

Though Russia has military intelligence, equipment and capability to suppress violent extremism in Africa, it doesn't have what it takes to support consolidation of democratic rule and economic prosperity in Africa.

Africa needs Western support and partnership to entrench democratic norms, such as freedom of speech, human rights and free and fair elections in Africa.

By abstaining from voting, African countries have indicated that they haven't abandoned the West. They shall keep partnering with the West in order to modernize their societies and improve standards of living of citizens.

Voting against the resolution would have implied rejection of the West and its laudable development strategies being implemented in Africa.

Benefiting from Russia and the West to catalyze development in Africa

No one talks about economic prosperity and development in a context of perennial state of insecurity. Africa needs Russia military contractors to contain and neutralize non-state actors threatening peace and security on the continent.

For economic prosperity and development, we need the West to ensure that market-led economic models work for the benefits of the majority of Africans.