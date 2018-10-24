Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

4 Iran environmentalists could face death penalty

4 Iran environmentalists could face death penalty

Four detained Iranian environmental activists could face the death penalty after the charges levelled against them were changed, the Tehran prosecutor said on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami, who allegedly committed suicide in prison, appears at an unidentified location in a photo released by his family on February 11, 2018 play

Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami, who allegedly committed suicide in prison, appears at an unidentified location in a photo released by his family on February 11, 2018

(FAMILY HANDOUT/AFP)

Four detained Iranian environmental activists could face the death penalty after the charges levelled against them were changed, the Tehran prosecutor said on Wednesday.

"After completion of the investigation, the charges against four of the defendants have been changed to corruption on earth," said Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi, cited by Mizan Online, a news outlet run by the judiciary.

"Corruption on earth" is one of the most serious charges in Iran and can be punishable by death.

The defendants were initially arrested on suspicion of espionage, but Mizan Online did not specify the charges that had preceded Wednesday's alteration.

Indictments for eight environmental activists have been issued in total and "are ready to be sent to court," the agency quoted the prosecutor as saying.

"The defendants had been notified of the charges," he added.

The prosecutor did not specify the charges against the other four activists, nor did he say when the trial would be held.

The authorities have not released the names of the defendants, who were arrested in January.

Iran has arrested at least a dozen environmental activists this year on charges of spying for foreign intelligence agencies.

One of them, Kavous Seyed Emami, a 63-year-old professor and renowned environmentalist, allegedly committed suicide in prison in February, a fortnight after his arrest.

Military authorities told the judiciary that the defendants had tried to "get close to military centres and get military information about these centres, under the cover of environmental activities," the prosecutor said.

In early September, the head of Iran's Environment Department, Isa Kalantari, called for the fate of the environmental activists to be explained.

"We are not asking for their release or for their execution, we just want their fate to be clarified. This is part of their citizenship rights," Kalantari said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Plastics have entered human food chain, study showsbullet

Related Articles

Football Kashima edge six-goal thriller to reach Asian final
Iran's Rouhani: Khashoggi murder unthinkable 'without US backing'
UN Syria envoy due Wednesday in Damascus
Erdogan keeps Saudi under pressure but shuns confrontation
Lebanon PM backs Saudi Arabia in Khashoggi case
Politics All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch
Politics 2 of Asia's biggest militaries are working on a deal that could give them an edge over China
Finance Stocks close mixed as earnings season fails to boost Wall Street
Europeans want Iran bank connected to world: French senator

World

Bangladeshi cricketer Imrul Kayes missed out on his second century in the series when he was dismissed for 90
Bangladesh seal series over Zimbabwe with big win
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will respond "in kind" if the United States places new missiles on European soil
Putin warns of a new 'arms race'
A Pakistani resident watches the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who announced plans to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund
Pakistan to seek IMF bailout despite Saudi Assistance: PM
The Federal Reserve said US firms are struggling due to trade disputes with China, as they continue to face labor shortages
US firms face tariff-fueled price hikes, widespread labor shortages: Fed
X
Advertisement