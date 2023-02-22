3 UN peacekeepers killed in central Mali

Thousands have died and millions have been displaced across the Sahel region.

Tuesday’s incident took place near the village of Songobia, 29 km (18 miles) southwest of the town of Bandiagara in Mali’s Mopti region, the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said in a statement.

Senegal’s army also issued a statement saying the victims were part of a Senegalese contingent of the UN mission.

At least 168 peacekeepers have been killed in Mali since the start of the mission in 2013, making it the deadliest UN peacekeeping effort in the world.