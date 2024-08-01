Police fire tear gas at protesters in Kano

According to an AFP correspondent at the scene, the security operatives fired tear gas when the protesters tried to light bonfires outside the governor’s office.

The demonstration tagged hunger protest with #EndbadgovernanceinNigeria is expected to last 10 days starting from Thursday, August 1, 2024.

The protest has commenced in Lagos, Rivers, Borno, Abuja, and other parts of the country.

State Govts restrict protests to specific locations

However, in a bid to contain the protesters, a couple of state governments have obtained court orders to restrict the movement of the protesting youths.

On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, the Lagos High Court granted an application restricting the activities of protesters in the state to two locations.

In the application filed by Lawal Pedro, the Attorney General of Lagos State and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, the state government asked the court to restrict the gathering of protesters to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota, and Peace Park in Ketu.

The state government argued that there is a need to protect the critical infrastructures of the state and prevent a repeat of the violent incidents that followed the EndSARS protests.

Similarly, the Ogun State High on Wednesday, July 31, ordered protesters to limit their activities to four locations.