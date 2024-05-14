ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

Segun Adeyemi

The police have the suspect in custody and are investigating the incident.

The suspect has been taken into police custody for interrogation. [Facebook/X]
According to a security analyst, Zagazola Makama, on the X platform on Tuesday, May 14, vigilant bank security personnel thwarted the potential attack upon noticing the suspect on Monday, May 13.

Intelligence sources cited by Makama revealed that the man intended to set off explosives at a bank but was noticed by a vigilante member who alerted others.

Following his capture, an enraged crowd gathered, demanding his execution.

It remains uncertain if the individual has ties to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

