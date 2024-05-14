VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device
The police have the suspect in custody and are investigating the incident.
According to a security analyst, Zagazola Makama, on the X platform on Tuesday, May 14, vigilant bank security personnel thwarted the potential attack upon noticing the suspect on Monday, May 13.
Intelligence sources cited by Makama revealed that the man intended to set off explosives at a bank but was noticed by a vigilante member who alerted others.
Following his capture, an enraged crowd gathered, demanding his execution.
It remains uncertain if the individual has ties to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).
