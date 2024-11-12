US offers ₦43m reward for fugitive Nigerian father accused of killing own son

Olawusi, 48, is facing charges of first-degree murder after allegedly causing severe bodily injuries to his three-month-old son in 2017.

According to a statement from Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Don Freeman, Olawusi has now been added to the U.S. Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted fugitives list.

“A man wanted in Rhode Island on charges of murder, inflicting serious bodily injury to a child, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted fugitives list,” Freeman stated, confirming the bounty to incentivise information on his whereabouts.

The alleged incident occurred on April 3, 2017, when police and firefighters responded to a call and discovered the seriously injured infant.

The child, suffering extensive trauma to 18 parts of his body, was rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

Olawusi was arrested soon after and charged on two counts, including inflicting bodily harm on a child.

However, despite being arraigned on April 20, 2017, Olawusi managed to evade authorities after being released the same day, leading to his current fugitive status.