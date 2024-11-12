ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

US offers ₦43m reward for fugitive Nigerian father accused of killing own son

Segun Adeyemi

The alleged incident occurred on April 3, 2017, when police and firefighters responded to a call and discovered the seriously injured infant.

Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi. [US Marshal/X, formerly Twitter]
Olalekan Abimbola Olawusi. [US Marshal/X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Olawusi, 48, is facing charges of first-degree murder after allegedly causing severe bodily injuries to his three-month-old son in 2017.

According to a statement from Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Don Freeman, Olawusi has now been added to the U.S. Marshals Service's 15 Most Wanted fugitives list.

“A man wanted in Rhode Island on charges of murder, inflicting serious bodily injury to a child, and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution has been added to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted fugitives list,” Freeman stated, confirming the bounty to incentivise information on his whereabouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: US authorities arrest Nigerian for $10m pandemic benefits fraud

The alleged incident occurred on April 3, 2017, when police and firefighters responded to a call and discovered the seriously injured infant.

The child, suffering extensive trauma to 18 parts of his body, was rushed to the hospital but could not survive.

Olawusi was arrested soon after and charged on two counts, including inflicting bodily harm on a child.

READ ALSO: Yomi Olayeye, 7 other Nigerians in US prisons for stealing COVID-19 relief funds

ADVERTISEMENT

However, despite being arraigned on April 20, 2017, Olawusi managed to evade authorities after being released the same day, leading to his current fugitive status.

The U.S. Marshals are calling on anyone with information to come forward, with the significant reward reflecting the urgency of his apprehension.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2027: Tinubu talks tough as plot begins for APC to takeover in Oyo

2027: Tinubu talks tough as plot begins for APC to takeover in Oyo

Ondo politicians begin vote-buying with food, cash ahead of election day

Ondo politicians begin vote-buying with food, cash ahead of election day

US offers ₦43m reward for fugitive Nigerian father accused of killing own son

US offers ₦43m reward for fugitive Nigerian father accused of killing own son

Petrol prices set to drop as IPMAN, Dangote Refinery strike direct sales deal

Petrol prices set to drop as IPMAN, Dangote Refinery strike direct sales deal

Atiku accuses Tinubu’s policies of 'killing Nigerians' amid rising inflation

Atiku accuses Tinubu’s policies of 'killing Nigerians' amid rising inflation

Tinubu demands end to Israeli aggression, wants 2-State solution actualised

Tinubu demands end to Israeli aggression, wants 2-State solution actualised

VIDEO: Why Nigeria must break up for Igbos to survive – Sowore

VIDEO: Why Nigeria must break up for Igbos to survive – Sowore

Bakare is an advocate of truth on national issues and a true man of God - Tinubu

Bakare is an advocate of truth on national issues and a true man of God - Tinubu

FCT Consumers protest prepaid meter price hike amid economic hardship

FCT Consumers protest prepaid meter price hike amid economic hardship

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bello

TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

Mr Daniel Bwala, former spokesman for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, addressing State House correspondents, after paying a solidarity visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday. [NAN]

Does Tinubu hate northerners?: Atiku’s ex-aide Bwala speaks

President Bola Tinubu has continued to push for the new 'Tax Reform Bill'. [Getty Images]

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Kayode Egbetokun, Nigeria Police Force | Facebook

IG Egbetokun orders probe into alleged mistreatment of minors in police custody