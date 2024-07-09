ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Tinubu establishes new ministry, launches livestock committee

Segun Adeyemi

The Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee will help oversea the process of the initiative to help end the farmers-herders crisis.

President Bola Tinubu.
President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

According to Channels TV, President Tinubu launched the Renewed Hope Livestock Reform Implementation Committee to tackle the ongoing conflicts between farmers and herders.

More details shortly......

